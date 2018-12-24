1 of 1

Top Beauty Looks For Cocktail Hour Winter parties call for amped-up sparkle, rich hues, and baubles that shine merry and bright

Written by Editors of DuJour

Photographed by Kourosh Sotoodeh



Cheeks

Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter, $34, MAC, maccosmetics.com.



Lips

Lip Liner in Sexy, $18, RUNWAY ROGUE BEAUTY BY PATRICIA HARTMAN, runwayroguebeauty.com. Le Marc Lip Crème in Miss Scarlet, $30, MARC JACOBS, marcjacobsbeauty.com.



Victoria alternating ring in platinum with diamonds, $14,500, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.



Model: Amanda Mondale at Ford Models.

Hair By Leon Gorman at Art Department.

Makeup By Viktorija Bowers at Ray Brown Represents.

Manicure By Jackie Saulsbery at Factory Downtown.