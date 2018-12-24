Top Beauty Looks For Cocktail Hour
Winter parties call for amped-up sparkle, rich hues, and baubles that shine merry and bright
Written by Editors of DuJour
Photographed by Kourosh Sotoodeh
Cheeks
Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter, $34, MAC, maccosmetics.com.
Lips
Lip Liner in Sexy, $18, RUNWAY ROGUE BEAUTY BY PATRICIA HARTMAN, runwayroguebeauty.com. Le Marc Lip Crème in Miss Scarlet, $30, MARC JACOBS, marcjacobsbeauty.com. Red Glitter, $22, MAC, maccosmetics.com.
Victoria mixed cluster drop earrings in platinum with diamonds, $40,000, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.