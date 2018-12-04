High Tech Holiday Gift Guide
Shop the newest drones, headphones and cameras for the gadget enthusiast in your life
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera, $349, DJI, dji.com.
OneStep+ i-Type Camera, $160, POLAROID ORIGINALS, polaroidoriginals.com.
Bose Home Speaker 500, $400, BOSE, bose.com.
Muse 2 Meditation Device, $249, MUSE, choosemuse.com.
Mavic 2 Pro Drone, $1,499, DJI, dji.com.
The Runwell Turntable in Rose Gold, $2,500, SHINOLA, shinola.com.
Copper Mug, $129, EMBER, ember.com.
Google Home Hub, $149, GOOGLE, store.google.com.
Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds™, $249, BOSE, bose.com.
The Sensor Mirror Pro Wide-View, $400, SIMPLEHUMAN, neimanmarcus.com.
VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle, $175, NESPRESSO, nespresso.com.
Nikola Floating Edison Lightbulb, $368, FLYTE LIGHT, neimanmarcus.com.
Axis 4-Piece Watch Winder, $1,759, WOLF, neimanmarcus.com.
Timeline Desk Clock, $335, CLOUDNOLA, neimanmarcus.com.
MID A.N.C (active noise cancelling) Headphones, $229, MARSHALL HEADPHONES, marshallheadphones.com.