1 of 1

High Jewelry For The Holidays From bracelets and brooches to statement rings and necklaces, we've added all of these jewels to our wish list

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Jeffrey Westbrook

Styled by Wendy Schelah



Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring 6.12 carats of orange garnets, 3.97 carats of pastel yellow sapphires, 2.22 carats of blue topaz, 2.19 carats of pastel pink sapphires, 2.03 carats of lavender chalcedony cabochons, and 0.45 carats of tsavorites set in titanium, price upon request, CHOPARD, chopard.com/us.