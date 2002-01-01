1 of 1

Go Inside Sonny and Cher’s Former Home The Owlwood Estate in Los Angeles is on the market for a cool $115 million

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Previously home to Hollywood stars such as Sonny and Cher and even Marilyn Monroe, the luxurious Owlwood Estate is nestled in the chic Holmby Hills in Los Angeles, an area filled with mansions galore. The historic property currently sits on ten acres of land and was designed by renowned architect Robert D. Farquhar. With a rich Italian Renaissance influence, the home exhibits the essence of the Golden Age of Hollywood.



Originally built on just four acres of land in 1932 and commissioned by Florence Quinn, the property was purchased by Jayne Mansfield in 1957 and subsequently acquired Mansfield’s Pink Palace in 2002. When Mansfield first purchased Owlwood, the design was “pinkified,” introducing pink design accents, a heart-shaped swimming pool, and even a fountain of bubbly pink champagne.



