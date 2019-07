1 of 1

The Season's Most Dazzling Jewelry Rose and yellow gold reign supreme with these eye-catching jewels

Photographed by Jeffrey Westbrook



From top: Tiffany T wire ring in 18-karat gold with diamonds, $2,300, Tiffany T True diamond link ring in 18-karat gold, 4mm wide, $1,200, Tiffany T Two ring in 18-karat gold with diamonds, $2,950, Tiffany T wire ring in 18-karat gold with diamonds, $1,700, and Tiffany T Two ring in 18-karat gold with pavé diamonds, $6,900, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.