Gift Sets for the Beauty Obsessed From an exclusive Laura Mercier makeup kit to Herbivore skincare, these sets are the most glam gift options

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Love Me Do Gift Set, $42, ILIA BEAUTY, iliabeauty.com.



This is the gift set everyone will be asking for this season. Made with hydrating organic ingredients, this kit includes the best-selling Tinted Lip Conditioner in Arabian Knights and an exclusive Multi-Stick in the Lady Bird shade.