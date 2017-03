1 of 1

Gem-Infused Beauty Products for Sparkling Skin These diamonds and pearls go beyond jewelry

Written by Rachel Barber

Diamond

Try diamond peeling microdermabrasion at home with this technology. Unlike other at-home microdermabrasion devices, the diamond exfoliating tip on this one is so durable, it never needs to be replaced.



ReVit, $99, SILK’N, bedbathandbeyond.com.