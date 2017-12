1 of 1

Tech Savvy Holiday Gift Guide For your friend who already has the iPhone X, try an alternative that any technophile will obsess over

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Listen up as the Beosound 2 from Bang & Olufsen hits you with amplified 360-degree sound quality. Its sleek, rock-solid aluminum design makes it more of a centerpiece than the usual, hidden-away speaker, and at $1,995, you’ll want to show it off. bang-olufsen.com.