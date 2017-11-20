1 of 1

See Inside Free Arts NYC's 5th Junior Board Auction All proceeds from the evening support Free Arts NYC's arts and mentoring programs for underserved NYC youth

Written by Editors of DuJour

Russell Gewehr, Sarah Lapitino

Free Arts NYC's 5th Junior Board Auction took place on Wednesday, November 15th at Freehold, Brooklyn. Free Arts Junior Board President Erica Kane shared a few words and invited the crowd to watch a short video about what Free Arts Means, an uplifting reminder of the transformative power of art and the critical programs Free Arts provides.



Corporate sponsors included Bustle, DealCloud, Kantar Consulting, Phillips, and Reed Smith LLP. Uprise Art showed their continued commitment to Free Arts by curating a fantastic selection of contemporary artworks. Street Dreams Magazine also contributed pieces to the evening’s silent auction, aptly titled New York Dreams.



Watson provided music while guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres from Freehold, delicious signature cocktails from Bombay Sapphire, Heineken brews, Rekorderlig Wild Berries and Strawberry-Lime Cider and Tito's Handmade Vodka paired with Bluestone Lane espresso.



All proceeds from the night support Free Arts NYC's arts and mentoring programs for underserved NYC youth.