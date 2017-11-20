1 of 1

FORM Miami Set to Showcase 25 International Galleries The latest addition to Art Basel will feature emerging and established artists

Miami Art Week is about to add a brand new, invitation-only experience: FORM Miami. It will feature 25 international galleries with a curated selection of applied arts and sculptural objects, which makes it the only show at Miami Art Week dedicated to this kind of art. Its four-day-long run will begin Dec. 7 along with a VIP Opening Night Preview Dec. 6. FORM is part of its parent company, Urban Expositions, which produces several of the most prominent U.S. art fairs, such as SOFA Chicago and Art Aspen.

FORM Miami will be located in a new venue at Washington Avenue and 17th Street, which is walking distance from the Miami Beach Convention Center, the main venue of Art Basel Miami Beach. Influential architect Morris Lapidus designed the space that will house FORM Miami, which will showcase contemporary decorative arts, including ceramics, fiber, glass and wood artwork.

Both emerging and established artists will have their work on display at FORM Miami, including but not limited to the Adam Blaue Gallery, Blue Rain Gallery, Charon Kransen Arts, Collection Ateliers D’Art De France, George Billis Gallery, Habatat Galleries, Hawk Gallery, JewelersWerk Galerie, Schantz Galleries, and Studio 21 Fine Art. These 25 galleries will include works from all over the world; France, Italy, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In total, the artists themselves are from over 20 countries. For many of these artists, this will be their Miami Art Week debut. The work on display will include everything from jewelry to paintings to sculptures.

Bertil Vallien, Janus E