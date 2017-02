1 of 1

11 Floral Gifts That Last Forever Skip the bouquet this Valentine’s Day

Written by Rachel Barber

This luxurious diffuser is as close to giving real flowers as you can get. The fresh lemon verbena fragrance is absorbed into the wicks of the faux flowers, changing their color as the scent is diffused into the air.



Lemon Verbena AirEssence Sola Flower Diffuser, $130, AGRARIA, neimanmarcus.com.