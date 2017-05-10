13 Instagram-Worthy Floral Cocktails
May flowers look good as a garnish
Written by Rachel Wallace
Rose & Ash
Available as part of Arthouse Flower Market at NYLO New York City
Ingredients:
2 oz. Lapsang Souchong-infused Absolut Elyx
.75 oz. Lemon juice
.75 oz. Rose cordial
1 Egg White
Fresh rose petal for garnish
Charcoal dust for garnish
Preparation: Place all contents in tin sans ice. Dry shake, then add ice, shake again to chill cocktail, pour into Absolut Elyx copper coupe glass, top with fresh rose petal and charcoal dust.