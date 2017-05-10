1 of 1

13 Instagram-Worthy Floral Cocktails May flowers look good as a garnish

Written by Rachel Wallace

Dr. Ian Malcom

Created by Nick Bennett at Porchlight in New York City



Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Lunazul Tequila

.75 oz. Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

.5 oz. Lime juice

.25 oz. Coconut simple syrup (2:1 sugar to coconut water)

Top with Butterfly Pea Flower Tea (A blue, color changing tea from Southeast Asia)



Preparation: Build all ingredients except the Butterfly Pea Flower Tea in a shaker tin and shake with ice. Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice and slowly pour (over a spoon if available) the tea over the cocktail. Garnish with a lime wheel.