1 of 1

The Most Iconic First Lady Inaugural Gowns Look back at the most memorable FLOTUS ensembles

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Rosalynn Carter, 1977

The sleeveless coat and blue chiffon gown underneath were both designed by Mary Matise for Jimmae. This look made headlines not for its intricate design but instead because the First Lady had previously worn it to her husband’s inauguration as governor of Georgia.

pinterest.com