4 Unique Concept Shops to Know Right Now
These curated fashion boutiques offer everything from a luxe water bar to a full out Italian eatery
Written by Atalie Gimmel
10 Corso Como
Corso Como, 10, 20154 Milano, Italy
10corsocomo.com
10 Corso Como
Founded in 1990, 10 Corso Como is a network of spaces (including a store, gallery, bookshop, café, courtyard garden and hotel) all rolled into one traditional Milanese palazzo. The shop now has four locations in total with spaces in Seoul, Shanghai and New York City which opens February 2018 in South Street Seaport’s Fulton Building.
10 Corso Como
“The joy of combining things is what makes for an interesting and beautiful life. All the 10 Corso Como are unique to their location and combine spaces with events to highlight beautiful objects and experiences. Designed by American artist Kris Ruhs, each location offers different opportunities to explore art, fashion, lifestyle, literature, performance, cuisine and a beautifully curated space in which to enjoy them.” – Team 10 Corso Como
10 Corso Como
“10 Corso Como opened in 1990 with the Galleria Carla Sozzani bringing for the first time contemporary fine art photography to Milan. In fact, the Galleria and the exhibitions 10 Corso Como curates in all of our locations around the world are still at the heart of the 10 Corso Como philosophy. Art first, then Commerce. After that came the bookstore and a cafe to sit and read; fashion and lifestyle sections as in a magazine, and as the gardens expanded into the courtyard, the cafe expanded into a restaurant, and a small hotel grew in the space above the garden.” – Team 10 Corso Como
10 Corso Como
Merci Boutique
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
merci-merci.com
Merci Boutique
Merci was founded in 2009 by Bernard and Marie-France Cohen, founders of children's fashion label BONPOINT, as the couple sought to offer Paris a source for fashion, design and household goods in the same space as refreshment areas, making it the first of its kind in the city. The founders instituted the shop’s reputation for curating well-established labels alongside emerging talents, as well as the shop’s endowment fund which contributes profits from the store to finance acts of humanitarian development, particularly in the field of education.
Merci Boutique
Merci Boutique
Colette
213 rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
colette.fr
Colette
Opening its doors in 1997, Colette aimed to reinvent the concept of retail within its expansive 7,534-squre-foot space. The three-leveled shop consists of fashion, high-tech, arts and beauty, and most notably Colette’s reputable mineral water bar. Items on the menu include Risotto à la truffe and Cheesecake Mazaltov, as well as over 30 still waters and 30 sparkling waters to choose from.
Colette
The shop is known for its ability to mix luxury fashion that is classic with what’s modern during any given season; the “Colette spirit” being one that the shop models after its unique array of both loyal and tourist customers.
Colette
The Store Berlin
Soho House Berlin, Torstrasse 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
thestores.com/berlin
The Store Berlin
Marking its third year, The Store opened its first location on the two lower floors of the Soho House Building in Mitte, Berlin in February 2014. The space offers art, books, fashion, furniture and a record shop, alongside organic dishes from The Store Kitchen and Italian fare from neighbor hotspot Cecconi’s. The shop also hosts exclusive events inside The Store Studio, like book launches and supper clubs.
The Store Berlin
The Store Berlin essentially offers a revolving door to creatives in any field, as well to shoppers looking for a meaningful experience to match their carefully curated purchases. The 30,000-square-foot space boasts a homey aesthetic that’s completely for sale – from the assortment of sofas to the “candle burning [and] record playing,” as Alex Eagle, the space’s creative director told T Magazine in 2015.
The Store Berlin