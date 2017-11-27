1 of 1

Fashion and Style Gift Guide This season Fendi, Burberry and Valentino bring us some of our favorite gifts for the fashion lovers in our lives

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Giuseppe Zanotti’s exclusive capsule collection lights up the holiday season with a striking array of crystal-embellished metal-star appliques. Handcrafted in rose-gold and silver-mirrored leather as well as black patent, the capsule boasts a high-heel, pictured here. A flat sandal and matching clutch are also available.



Harmony Star Gold Three Strap Sandal, $1,150, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI, giuseppezanotti.com.