12 Festive Cocktails for Thanksgiving
You'll definitely be thankful for these spirited cocktail recipes
Written by Kasey Caminiti
EXIMO Arista
The EXIMO Arista cocktail is sure to warm the hearts of loved ones during holiday gatherings. Arista in Greek means “the best” and in Latin means “harvest,” to prepare guests for a plentiful and prosperous holiday season.
Ingredients:
2 parts FACUNDO EXIMO Rum
½ part Benedictine
¾ part Fresh lime juice
¼ part Simple Syrup
Preparation: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated Lime wheel.