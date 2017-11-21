1 of 1

12 Festive Cocktails for Thanksgiving You'll definitely be thankful for these spirited cocktail recipes

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Champagne Poppers

For a toast on Thanksgiving to all the things you’re grateful for, these adorable Champagne Poppers are exactly what you need!



Ingredients:

1.5pts Absolut Citron

1pt cucumber soda

1pt champagne



Preparation: Stir ingredients with ice, strain into wineglass. Top up with champagne and serve with cube-sicle*



Ice Cubes:



Ingredients:

Guava nectar

Peychaud bitters

Glitter



Preparation: Combine all ingredients and stir. In a silicon 1”x1” ice cube tray, add the mix. Cover with saran wrap and poke skewers or pins in the center of the cube and freeze.