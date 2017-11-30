1 of 1

Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything How do you shop for a friend who has it all? Go above and beyond with these rare and remarkable gifts

Written by The Editors of DuJour

The spinning top is an ancient game reinterpreted here by Armani using ebony, maple and enamel while keeping it fun and amusing. The colored spinning tops move on a square board where the shiny round concavity contrasts with the matte frame, all handmade in Italy. The price for the Armani/Casa “MOON” tabletop game is $2,010 and is available in both Armani Casa’s Los Angeles and New York showrooms.