Essentials for Summer Entertaining Channel your inner hosting guru with these 10 must-have items for a summer soirée

Written by Jessie Ajluni

Create a signature cocktail or punch for your event and serve it in a beautiful carafe. Not only will it look pretty but it will keep you from having to play bartender all night long.



Bessho carafe with Rila glassware set, $485, FFERRONE, fferronedesign.com.