Tour an Equestrian Estate in Wellington, FL The 15-acre property features a 12-stall stable and a gorgeous wine cellar

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Gated Arrival



Minutes from the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, this 9 bedroom/9 bath residence offers a 4 bedroom/4 full bath main residence that unfolds to a courtyard, custom pool and fire pit. The property also features a 6,500-square-foot, 12-stall stable with a jumping arena, paddocks and grass grand prix, which comes complete with additional apartments for staff or visiting riders. The village of Wellington, known for expansive ranches and equestrian facilities, was also named as one of Money Magazine’s “100 Best Places to Live,” which makes this property a go-to for riders and vacationers alike.