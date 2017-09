1 of 1

Emergency Beauty Essentials to Keep at Work Keep these desk-side beauty products handy to invigorate and energize during a long work day

Written by Kasey Caminiti

ILIA’s cucumber water stick is a cooling toner that adds a quick boost of hydration and de-puffing when you need it. This water-based product helps awaken, refresh and prep skin for moisturizer and makeup. The compact size is perfect for on-the-go.



Cucumber Water Stick, $42, ILIA, iliabeauty.com.