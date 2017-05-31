1 of 1

Take a Peek Inside a Stylish Hamptons Pop-Up Eberjey finally brought every piece from their coveted collection to Southampton

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Lifestyle brand Eberjey is known for selling functional luxuries ranging from intimate apparel and loungewear to resort wear and swimwear. So it’s no surprise that the brand took its love of the Hamptons and decided to grace its summering fan base with a picture-perfect pop-up shop in Southampton.



The 1,350 sq. ft. shop—as cute as you’d imagine it to be—is outfitted in a neutral color palette of creams and nudes and holds inspiration from natural elements with pretty accents of gold. And besides its décor, Eberjey is also delivering on the pop-up’s shop-ability: all Eberjey collections will be sold, including intimates, swimwear, loungewear, sleepwear and mini (adorable items just for kids). The opening also comes ahead of another exciting Eberjey opening in NYC’s Meatpacking District this June.



Visit the shop at 53C Jobs Lane, Southampton, NY now through October 1st 2017 and click through to see the rest of the store.