What DuJour Editors Really Want for Valentine’s Day Casually proceed to share this link with your significant other

Written by Atalie Gimmel

“Scent has a unique ability to set, and many times ruin, a mood. Particularly when it comes to romance—one whiff of the wrong odor can turn an enchanting evening on its head in an instant (fellow pet owners, amirite?). As the father of an all-too-often stinky Sphynx, I’m always looking for intoxicating fragrances that will mask her musk but won't leave my apartment smelling like Brooklyn’s newest Bath & Body Works.



Which is why a box of Astier de Villatte incense, and one of the Parisian ceramics house’s delicate hand molded holders, are the surest way to my heart this Valentine’s Day. With 120 sticks inside, a single box could last an entire year. At the very least, long enough until it’s safe (read: warm) enough to open my windows again. And the holder, while odorless, lasts forever. An investment, if you will, in my relationship with whomever is kind enough to give it—because next year he or she will only be on the hook for more incense.” – Anthony Rotunno, Features Director



Opera – Incense, ASTIER DE VILLATTE, aedes.com.

Incense Holder Antoinette, ASTIER DE VILLATTE, aedes.com.