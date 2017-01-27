What DuJour Editors Really Want for Valentine’s Day
Casually proceed to share this link with your significant other
Written by Atalie Gimmel
“While it calls itself a lotion, Biologique Recherche’s P50 may more accurately be described as a “potion”— magical connotations entirely intended. For years, beauty experts and estheticians have raved about the “miracle in a bottle” formula that purifies, exfoliates, hydrates, tones and balances the skin with uncommonly noticeable results. Even Brad Pitt swears by the stuff, and while his love life may not be in peak form at the moment, I’m still betting a dab of P50 each morning will improve mine!
P.S. If my valentine REALLY loves me, he'll also send me to The Peninsula Hotel’s Spa for a Total Body Lift treatment… 90 minutes that will make me 90x more loving. ;)” – Frances Dodds, Senior Editor
P50 Lotion, BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE, biologique-recherche.com.