What DuJour Editors Want for the Holidays Hint, hint…

Written by The Editors of DuJour

“Bigger may not always be better, but when it comes to Diptyque’s covetable candles, sophisticates will insist size does matter. Not only because their multiple wicks burn for days (about 8, or 190 hours, to be precise), but also because, even when unlit, the massive vessels add a distinguished decorative element to any space (indoor or out, as the name suggests). With notes of juniper and birch, the Feu De Bois scent is perfect for cozying up in the winter months (unfortunate disclaimer: boyfriend and spiked cider are not included).”

- Anthony Rotunno, Features Director



Diptyque Feu De Bois Indoor/Outdoor Candle, diptyqueparis.com.