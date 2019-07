1 of 1

6 Deep Eddy Vodka Cocktails for Summer These simple and flavorful recipes will make celebrating the warm weather even easier

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Marfa Lights

Ingredients:

2 oz Deep Eddy Original Vodka

3 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Pinch of Salt

Grapefruit Wedge



Preparation: Fill Collins glass with ice. Add first five ingredients to shaker tin with ice and give a quick two second shake to dilute and blend the salt. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a wedge of grapefruit.