1 of 1

24 Hours with Dave Osokow The owner of Connektor Media and partner in Privé Revaux Eyewear shares a day in the life of one of the industry’s most connected people

Written by Atalie Gimmel

10:01AM: I had to at least act like a tourist before my first meeting, so I took my U-scooter out. And when I went to Times Square, of course I’m rocking my Privé Revaux shades.