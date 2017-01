1 of 1

See The Craziest NYC Apartment Amenities A stroller valet, a sky garage and more

Written by Rachel Barber

Stroller Valet

At 251 1st St in Park Slope, residents can call the doorman before exiting their apartment to have their stroller readied for them. Upon return, the doorman can check the stroller and store it in one of 45 stroller spaces.