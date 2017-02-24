1 of 1

A-List Cocktails Inspired by the 2017 Oscar Nominees These drinks are definitely winners

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Celebrate Best Actor Nominee, Denzel Washington with… America’s Favorite Pastime

There’s nothing more American than baseball, bourbon and bacon. Sip this delicious two-in-one drink and snack combo in anticipation for Denzel’s homerun performance in Fences.

Created by Nicole Trzaska, The Liberty NYC



Ingredients:

1 ½ parts bacon infused Maker’s Mark® Bourbon*

¼ part maple syrup

3-4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Strip of cooked bacon for garnish



Preparation: In a rocks glass, stir bitters and Crown Maple, top with bacon infused bourbon. Add ice and garnish with a strip of cooked bacon.



*How to make bacon Infused Maker’s Mark® Bourbon:

Cook 3-4 strips of thick bacon, enough to yield 1 ounce of fat (eat the bacon after!). Once bacon fat has cooled to room temperature, pour in to a storage container. Add 750mL Maker’s Mark® Bourbon, cover and freeze overnight. Using a fine mesh sieve, strain bourbon in to a new container removing large bits of bacon. Lastly, double strain your bourbon back in to the bottle. Enjoy!