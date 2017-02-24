A-List Cocktails Inspired by the 2017 Oscar Nominees
These drinks are definitely winners
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Celebrate Best Supporting Actor Nominee, Dev Patel with… La Lion
Sip on this sweet and spicy cocktail while admiring Dev Patel’s dramatic performance in the internationally acclaimed film, Lion.
Ingredients:
1 part Sauza® Signature Blue Silver
1 part passion fruit juice
1⁄2 part lime juice
1⁄2 part simple syrup
1⁄4 of a jalapeno, seeded and chopped
2¬-3 basil leaves
Preparation: Add ingredients to an ice ¬filled shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a glass, mix in jalapenos and garnish with basil leaves.