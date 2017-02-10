9 Grammy Award Worthy Cocktail Recipes
Mix these drinks inspired by the nominees
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Inspired by Album of the Year Nominee – Lemonade
Twisted Bocktail – Reminiscing about last summer with this refreshing cocktail that reminds us of when we were first swept off our feet with Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” nominated for Album of the Year
Created by Pamela Wiznitzer, USBG NY Chapter President and Creative Director Seamstress, NY
Ingredients:
1 ¼ parts Tres Agaves Reposado
¾ part Lemon
½ part Cointreau
½ part Simple Syrup
Hefeweisen
Combine all ingredients minus the beer; shake and strain into a highball. Top with beer and garnish with lemon.