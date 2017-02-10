1 of 1

9 Grammy Award Worthy Cocktail Recipes Mix these drinks inspired by the nominees

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Inspired by Best New Artist Nominee - Chance the Rapper

Bellini Manhattan - From his spotlight in Kanye’s “Ultralight Beam” to the release of “Coloring Book,” we can’t get enough of Chance the Rapper. Congratulate the independent artist with this golden Bellini in honor of his nomination for Best New Artist.



Created by Kathy Casey, Host, Kathy Casey’s Liquid Kitchen



Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

½ part peach puree

¾ part sweet red vermouth

Dash Liquid Kitchen™ Golden Era or orange bitters

¾ part splash brut champagne



Fill a mixing glass with ice. Measure in the Maker’s Mark® Bourbon, peach puree and vermouth. Add a dash of bitters. Cap and shake. Strain into large martini glass. Add a splash of champagne. Garnish with gold gilded maraschino cherry* on a pick.



*Gold gilded maraschino cherries

Ingredients:

1/2 cup maraschino cherries – Drain well, then dry on paper towels

1/4 teaspoon Gold Luster Dust – available at cake decorating stores or on-line



Make the cherries in the container in which you are going to store them. It is important that the cherries are well drained. Place the cherries in the container and add the luster dust. Stir gently to coat cherries in gold. Store refrigerated for up to 3 days.