1 of 1

7 Cocktails Inspired by the 2017 Golden Globes These recipes are red-carpet worthy

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Hornitos Golden Sparkler

Ingredients:

1 part Hornitos® Plata Tequila

¾ part fresh lemon juice

¾ part simple syrup

½ fresh pineapple juice

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Blueberries

Splash of Prosecco



Preparation: Lightly muddle 6 blueberries in a shaker. Combine remainder of ingredients except Prosecco in the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a champagne flute and add a splash of Prosecco. Garnish with a blueberry skewer.