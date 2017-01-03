1 of 1

Jewelry That Only Gets Better With Age Don't mess with the classics

Photographed by Landon Nordeman

Styled by Paul Frederick



From left, on Bonnie (in mirror): Safari jacket, $3,350, HERMÈS, hermes.com. Trousers, $2,490, AKRIS, akris.ch. Stena stud earrings in 18-karat rose gold with pearls and diamonds, $4,050, MISAHARA, misahara.com. Impératrice tassel pendant necklace in 18-karat white gold with rubies and diamonds, $47,000; Quadrille ring in 18-karat white gold with rubies and diamonds, $11,000, FABERGÉ, faberge.com. Zara ring in 18-karat rose gold with quartz and sapphires, $12,000, MISAHARA, misahara.com. Cuff in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds, $51,650, BUTANI, butani.com. Shoulder bag, $3,500, CHANEL, 800-550-0005. Poco pump, $365, STUART WEITZMAN, stuartweitzman.com.



On Suebelle: Jacket, $4,790, AGNONA, agnona.com. Sweater, $298, BROOKS BROTHERS, brooksbrothers.com. Trouser, $725, ESCADA, escada.com. Cinta necklace in 18-karat rose gold with rubellite and tourmaline, $49,000, JOHN HARDY, 212-343-9000. Bouton d’or earring in 18-karat rose gold with carnelian, mother of pearl and diamonds, $48,500; Bouton d’or ring in 18-karat rose gold with carnelian, mother of pearl and diamonds, $19,000, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS, vancleefarpels.com. Ring in 18-karat yellow gold with opal and diamonds, $18,747, LE VIAN, levian.com. Shoulder bag, $3,500, CHANEL, 800-550-0005. Wilbur 40 shoes, $795, JIMMY CHOO, jimmychoo.com.