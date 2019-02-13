1 of 1

Christian Cowan’s Colorful FW19 Collection The runway at Cowan’s NYFW show was energetic, vibrant and inspired by strong women of New York

Written by Kasey Caminiti

As neon lights lifted over the crowd at New York City’s Spring Studios, Christian Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection bolted down the runway. The collection featured bright, bold and vibrant colors, reminiscent of Cowan’s club kid days in London. “The design process for this collection brought me back to my party days in London and the exploratory mindset I had at Central Saint Martins. This collection is incredibly personal to me. It’s an inside view of my world and pays homage to my club kid past,” Cowan explains.



From checkerboard tulle to handmade Preciosa crystal net, the fashions are electric and energetic while also painting a level of sophistication. The strong women seen strutting down the runway perfectly depicted the vibrancy Cowan was thriving to achieve for this collection.



The runway show featured a sneak peek of Christian Cowan’s partnership with Cartoon Network’s The Powerpuff Girls, which will officially debut on International Women’s Day on March 8.