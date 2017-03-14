1 of 1

Where to Stay for D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival Spend a spring weekend in the nation’s capital

Written by Rachel Barber

Starting March 14, Washington, D.C. will host the annual Cherry Blossom Festival celebrating Tokyo Mayor Yuko Ozaki’s 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city. The blooming of the trees will kick off a month of special springtime events. Experts predict the peak bloom to begin on March 19. Here, find out where to stay to make the most of the once-yearly festivities.



The Ritz-Carlton

Experience the festival in true luxury fashion at the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton, Washington D.C. In honor of the season, the hotel’s Quadrant Bar & Lounge will offer a complimentary cocktail and small plate as part of the special Cherry Blossoms Package. If you’re looking to relax in-room, try the Sakura Tea Experience or Cherry and Lychee BentoBox, inspired by the Japanese cherry blossoms.