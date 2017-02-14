Behind-the-Scenes with Grammy Winners Cage the Elephant
See how these stylish rockers got ready before taking home Best Rock Album
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Photographed by Citizen Kane Wayne
Styled by Santa Bevacqua
Brad Shultz: Jacket by Wasteland, shirt and trousers by Corneliani, boots by Frye and a vintage brooch
Matthew Shultz: Red velvet jacket by Jeffrey Rudes, stripe silk shirt by Jeffrey Rudes, leather pants by Takahiro Miyashita, The Soloist Boots by Shultz-Kaufman (Matt’s limited edition boot line created with Paul Kaufman of Doc Martens/Pskaufman), watch by Parmigiani
Nick Bockrath: Jacket, shirt , trousers by Jeffrey Rudes, vintage bow tie, boots by Chanel, watch by Baume & Mercier and pocket square by Thomas Pink
Daniel Tichenor: Jacket, shirt, trousers, scarf and boots by Jeffrey Rudes, pocket square by Emma Willis, socks by Thomas Pink, watch by Baume & Mercier and hat by Eric Javits
Jared Champion: Jacket, shirt, trousers and scarf by Jeffrey Rudes, boots by Frye, pocket square by Emma Willis, watch by Baume & Mercier
Matthan Minster: Jacket, shirt , trousers and boots by Jeffrey Rudes, hat by Nick Fouquet and scarf by Henry Duarte