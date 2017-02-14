1 of 1

Behind-the-Scenes with Grammy Winners Cage the Elephant See how these stylish rockers got ready before taking home Best Rock Album

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Citizen Kane Wayne

Styled by Santa Bevacqua



Brad Shultz: Jacket by Wasteland, shirt and trousers by Corneliani, boots by Frye and a vintage brooch



Matthew Shultz: Red velvet jacket by Jeffrey Rudes, stripe silk shirt by Jeffrey Rudes, leather pants by Takahiro Miyashita, The Soloist Boots by Shultz-Kaufman (Matt’s limited edition boot line created with Paul Kaufman of Doc Martens/Pskaufman), watch by Parmigiani



Nick Bockrath: Jacket, shirt , trousers by Jeffrey Rudes, vintage bow tie, boots by Chanel, watch by Baume & Mercier and pocket square by Thomas Pink



Daniel Tichenor: Jacket, shirt, trousers, scarf and boots by Jeffrey Rudes, pocket square by Emma Willis, socks by Thomas Pink, watch by Baume & Mercier and hat by Eric Javits



Jared Champion: Jacket, shirt, trousers and scarf by Jeffrey Rudes, boots by Frye, pocket square by Emma Willis, watch by Baume & Mercier



Matthan Minster: Jacket, shirt , trousers and boots by Jeffrey Rudes, hat by Nick Fouquet and scarf by Henry Duarte