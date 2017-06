1 of 1

Trend DuJour: Bold and Bright Accessories A sun-soaked metropolis is the perfect backdrop for these directional shades, big earrings and eye-catching pieces

Photographed by David Urbanke

Styled by Paul Frederick



Dress, $945; Scarf, price upon request, SPORTMAX, 212-674-1817. MMoblo Sunglasses, $250, MAX MARA, solsticesunglasses.com. Hawaii earrings, in 18-karat yellow gold with lapis $6,000, BUCCELLATI, 212-308-2900.



Hair: Gianluca Mandelli using Kérastase for Atelier Management. Makeup: Lindsey Williams at Kate Ryan Inc. using Dior Addict. Manicure: Yuko Wada using Chanel Le Vernis for Atelier Management. Models: Chen Lin @ IMG Models, Chiara Mazzoleni @ Marilyn NY.