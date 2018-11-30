1 of 1

Breitling Unveils New Timepiece in NYC Surfer Kelly Slater celebrated the all-new Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown watch at Breitling Boutique New York

Written by Editors of DuJour

Luxury Swiss watch brand Breitling celebrated the debut of the all-new Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown watch in the United States with the help of celebrated surfer and Breitling Surfer Squad member, Kelly Slater. Held at the Breitling Boutique on Madison Avenue in New York City, guests were treated to specially curated cocktails and sustainably-sourced bites while the night's soundtrack was supplied by DJ Brendan Fallis. Breitling USA President Thierry Prissert and Outerknown CEO Mark Walker discussed ways to fight pollution in oceans and beaches with Slater. Slater added, "As strange as it sounds, the beach is, actually, my office, so I am confronted with pollution on a daily basis. I will do whatever I can to help keep the world's beaches and oceans clean. I am thrilled that with the new Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown watch, we are helping raise awareness of the problem and showing how individuals can help."



Click through the gallery for an inside look at the event.



Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York