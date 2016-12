1 of 1

The Perfect Rooftop Bars For Winter Warm up with expansive views

Written by Rachel Barber

Alto at The Ace Hotel New Orleans—New Orleans, LA

Another ‘ace’ in the hole for Ace Hotels, Alto provides what some would consider the ultimate winter escapes: a rooftop garden and pool. Enjoy Italian small plates, like the house-favorite peach garnished with heirloom tomatoes, burrata, lemon, basil and mint, accompanied by panoramic views of The Big Easy. And don't forget to take a dip. According to Alto, “the water's fine in winter time.”