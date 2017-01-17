10 Wellness Retreats to Refresh in 2017
Reset at one of these luxurious destinations
Written by Caitlin Heikkila
ITC Grand Bharat | Gurgaon, India
India’s first all-suite resort, is offering carefully curated immersive experiences and bespoke services to reflect these philosophies, from diagnosing doshas and consultations with resident Ayurvedic doctors to an introduction of ITC’s Swasthya cuisine, a termed coined to mean food well-researched and inspired to attain a complete sense of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.