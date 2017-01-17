1 of 1

10 Wellness Retreats to Refresh in 2017 Reset at one of these luxurious destinations

Written by Caitlin Heikkila

Chewton Glen | Hampshire, UK



Set on 130 acres of picturesque grounds, on the edge of the ancient New Forest Park in Hampshire, Chewton Glen boasts an award-winning restaurant, world-class spa (voted best in Europe) and leisure activities galore. Guests of the Treehouse Suites at Chewton Glen can step away from the stress of life and cleanse their body and mind on this four night, five day health break with the Treetox Retreat. Included in the treetop package is four nights overnight accommodations in your chosen Treehouse Suite, one day juice cleanse with the additional days including an alkaline breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, three private one hour training sessions either a personal trainer, Nordic walking, yoga or pilates, sauna and steam room experience, three spa treatments, home care advice, full use of the spa and leisure activities and a daily greatness journal.