1 of 1

Big, Bold and Blinged Out: The Best Timepieces from SIHH 2017 Watchmakers doubled down on technological and design decadence at the 2017 edition of the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie

Written by Rhonda Riche

The A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Moon Phase made a big splash with it new Calibre L121(the architecture of the movement has been repositioned) and another first: a moonphase display that also doubles as a day/night indictor.



A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Moon Phase with integrated day and night indication, price on request, lange-soehne.com.