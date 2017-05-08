1 of 1

The Best Summer Nudes Achieve a plump pout with these moisturizing solutions—they’re the boost you need for a perfect “makeup-free” look

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Like butter on bread—this moisturizing balm is a lip tint that conditions your pout with a sheer wash of color. Formulated with a blend of soothing oils, butters and waxes for a rich moisturizing finish, choose either the Petal or Honey shades for that perfect, natural hint of color.



And for something a little “less-natural, more-bold,” keep an eye (or lip?) out for the recently released Poppy and Peony shades.



Pure Lip Tint, $14, ALIMA, alimapure.com.