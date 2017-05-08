The Best Summer Nudes
Achieve a plump pout with these moisturizing solutions—they’re the boost you need for a perfect “makeup-free” look
Written by Atalie Gimmel
Made with coconut and lemon peel oils, Keihl’s butterstick instantly melts onto your lips, providing a cushion of soothing moisture packed with antioxidants and SPF 25 sunscreen. The best part: lock in and enjoy that moisture for up to 12 hours after application.
Naturally Nude Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25, $19.50, KIEHL'S SINCE 1851, kiehls.com.