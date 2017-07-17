The Best #NYFWM Instagrams
From the runway to the after-party, check out our favorite celebrity Instagrams from New York Fashion Week: Men’s
Written by Angelika Dennis
Brendan Fallis and Nick Wooster, instagram.com
Brendan Fallis and Nick Wooster, instagram.com
Fabolous, Amber Alexandria and Jaylin Padilla, instagram.com
Patrick Janelle, instagram.com
Eric Rutherford, instagram.com
Models for EFM Menswear, instagram.com
Da Boy Way and Khan, instagram.com
Ashton Sanders, instagram.com
Sean O’Pry, instagram.com
Garrett Neff and male models, instagram.com
Francisco Lachowski, instagram.com