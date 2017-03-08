1 of 1

The Must-See Moments From Paris Fashion Week Designers spared no detail for their Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collections

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Balmain

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing sent his #BALMAINARMY troops down the catwalk in suede, snakeskin and mind-blowing embellishments – all staples for the French artist. What wasn’t expected of the luxe designer, though, was his incorporation of the “T.” So this might be the one – and the only – reason why you should consider breaking out your own wolf t-shirt. Instagram.com