DuJour’s Guide to the Best Holiday Hotels There may be no place like home for the holidays, but these spirited hotels know how to deck the halls

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles

The Inn & Spa is a major sponsor of the annual Dickens’ Christmas in Skaneateles, and in its 23rd year, Charles Dickens leads a cast of more than 50 characters as they engage and interact with visitors and guests around town. After the show, feel free to soak in a hot tub and then place yourself in front of one of the 60 fireplaces on the property.