The Best Cities for Buying a Ski Home Find the winter escape that’s right for you

Written by Rachel Barber

Can’t get enough of the winter weather? Maybe it’s time to look into buying a ski home that affords you the very best of winter whenever you want. Take a look at the cities with the best slopes, shopping and dining, so you can find the ultimate choice for your wintertime retreat.



Vail, Colorado

Known for its exclusivity and the massive Vail Ski Resort, this city brings in countless famous faces, such as Michael Bloomberg and the Obama family. Look for a winter home in Vail if you’re a seasoned skier who is ready to take on the town’s massive mountain.