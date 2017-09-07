1 of 1

Bella Hadid and Bulgari Celebrate Goldea, The Roman Night Models and A-listers gathered for the fragrance launch during NYFW

Written by Rachel Barber

To kick-off NYFW, Bella Hadid, Lais Ribeiro, Hannah Bronfman and other A-listers and models gathered to celebrate the launch of Bulgari’s newest fragrance: Goldea, The Roman Night. The scent, blended with notes of black musk, luscious mulberry, black peony, jasmine, tuberose and patchouli, was formulated by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, who drew inspiration from The Eternal City, Rome, at midnight. Guests such as Kardashian BFF Jordyn Woods and models Neels Visser and Jordan Barrett toasted the fragrance campaign’s star, Bella Hadid, and the launch, in front of sweeping Manhattan views at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Here, get an exclusive look inside the event.



Bella Hadid and Bulgari President, North America Daniel Paltridge