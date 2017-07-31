1 of 1

Exclusive: The Making of Furla Like Take a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Furla’s latest FW17 creation, the Furla Like purse

Written by Atalie Gimmel

For FW17, Furla Like is a bag that means business--on and off duty. The shoulder strap accessory is a more creative, feminine take on practicality with geometric appeal, and details like small metal eyelets and the elegant mix of colors and materials make for an irresistible option this coming fall.



Furla Like is available in two different versions--the three-toned Oasi Double calfskin style which combines gray, white and black and another variation with a black base and flap in leopard print fur.



Click through for an exclusive peek behind the mesmerizing production of Furla Like from the Furla team.



Furla Like will be available starting August 1st, 2017 on furla.com.