At-Home Beauty Treatments For The Warmer Weather
Prepare your face, body, hair and nails for the sunny seasons ahead with these top tools and products
Written by Kasey Caminiti
This body tightening and contouring device will strengthen muscles that have been hidden under your winter wear for the past few months. The Lebody Form Body Massager will increase energy consumption to burn fat components and, you can use it from the comfort of your own home.
Lebody Form Body Massager, $499, LEBODY, lebodyusa.com.