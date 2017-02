1 of 1

12 Aphrodisiac Cocktails to Drink this Valentine’s Day As close as you’ll get to a love potion

Written by Rachel Wallace

The Guilty Husband

Aphrodisiacs: cocoa and rose



Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Rose and almond Infused Grey Goose Vodka*

1/3 oz. Crème de Cacoa Blanc

1/3 oz. Rose liqueur

Rosé Champagne or Prosecco



Stir the vodka, crème de cacoa and rose liqueur. Strain into a flute and top with champagne.



*Place four large tablespoons of dried rose petals in one bottle of Grey Goose. Add eight drops of organic almond essence. Strain out the rose petals after one to two days.