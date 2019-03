1 of 1

Spirit-Infused Beauty Buys Nourish your hair and skin with these intoxicating products made with champagne, hops and more

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Haven’t we all heard that a little red wine is good for you? Well in the case of this wine oil, it’s great for you. Made with the anti-oxidant found in the skin of red grapes, this reparative oil helps diminish the appearance of lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. Works best on dry skin in the winter.



Wine Oil, $58, ARCONA, arcona.com.