Tour Adriana Lima’s Midtown Condo The 2-bedroom is listed for $4.85 million

Written by Rachel Barber

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima is selling her Manhattan pied-à-terre which she co-owns with her ex-husband, former NBA player Marko Jarić. The condo at 146 West 57th Street features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an automated Crestron system that controls lights, music, temperature and window shades. The couple and their two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, relocated from New York City to Florida several years ago but kept their NYC apartment. Located on the 46th floor of the Metropolitan Tower, the home is just steps from Central Park and features a fitness center and private restaurant in the building. Here, take a look inside the bright space.