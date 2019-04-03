9 Beautiful Bridal Clutches
From pearls to sparkles, accent your wedding look with a small accessory that will hold it all
Written by Annie Caminiti
Grace Acrylic Clutch, $1,015, L’AFSHAR, net-a-porter.com.
Grace Acrylic Clutch, $1,015, L’AFSHAR, net-a-porter.com.
Ellipse Glittered Leather Clutch, $895, JIMMY CHOO, net-a-porter.com.
Mini Shopper Bag, $925, HAYWARD, shopbop.com.
Deco Ribbon Clutch, $1,295, EDIE PARKER, shopbop.com.
Imitation Pearl Clutch, $175, SANTI, shopbop.com.
White Nile Mini Leather Bracelet Bag, $1,629, CHLOÉ, farfetch.com.
La Croisiere Clutch, $1,850, PERRIN PARIS, shopbop.com.
Bracelet Pouch, $145, SENREVE, senreve.com.
Jean Mrs., $1,295, EDIE PARKER, edie-parker.com.